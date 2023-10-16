‘Agniveer Amritpal Singh Committees Suicide, No Military Honours As Per Rules’

New Delhi: The Army on Sunday said that no military honors were extended to his funeral as Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty.

Denying allegations, the Army stressed that there is no differentiation among soldiers based on whether they joined the force before or after implementing the Agnipath scheme regarding entitled benefits and protocols. Deaths arising out of self-inflicted injuries are not given such honors.

On Saturday, the Army’s Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps said that Singh died while on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The Army said some “misunderstanding and misrepresentation” of the events surrounding Singh’s tragic death occurred.

“It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty,” said the Army.

“Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family,” added the statement.

According to the current Army Order of 1967, such cases are not entitled to military funerals. Since then, the relevant policy has been continuously followed without discrimination.