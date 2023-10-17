Navratri 2023 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? 

Bhubaneswar: Devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. The nine-day festival began on October 15 and will end on October 24. Hindus observe four Navratris annually, and the one that falls in autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin is Shardiya Navratri. People worship Maa Durga and her nine forms, the Navadurgas, during this period.

Maa Chandraghanta is the married avatar of Maa Parvati. Drik Panchang says Maa Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with a half Moon or Chandra after marrying Lord Shiva. Thus, she was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She mounts a tigress, is depicted with ten hands, carries a lotus flower, arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands, and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra and the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.

Maa Chandraghanta is known to be the peaceful form of Maa Parvati. It is believed that the sound of the moon and bell on her forehead expel all types of spirits away from her devotees. According to legends, during her battle with the demons, the sound produced by her bell sent thousands of wicked demons to the abode of the God of Death.

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped with the Lotus flower to seek her blessings.

Devotees wear red coloured clothes on the day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as this colour represents passion, courage, and strength.

Rituals