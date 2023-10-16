BFI London Film Festival 2023: ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Receives Standing Ovation 

The audience’s excitement has been on the edge ever since the Hansal Mehta directorial The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan was announced. While the film is going to leave the audience astonished with its thrilling story, it has started to spread its charm much before its release by stealing the show at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and receiving a standing ovation.

The Buckingham Murders had been announced as an official selection for the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023. As the film screened at the global podium, it left its indelible mark by receiving a standing ovation. The director Hansal Mehta was also present at the film festival. The thrilling story and ensemble cast received unprecedented love and appreciation from the audience, further elevating our exhilaration for its arrival on the big screens.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ promises to deliver a thrilling experience that will undoubtedly leave its mark on this year’s festival.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.