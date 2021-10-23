Naveen’s Mayurbhanj Visit: Case Registered, 2 BJD Members Held Over Attack After Black Flag Protest

Mayurbhanj: The Town Police registered four cases and arrested two BJD members for allegedly thrashing BJP & JMM activists during CM Naveen’s Mayurbhanj visit.

A scuffle broke out after two activists of JMM and BJP attempted to show black flags to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik near the helipad when they were chased and attacked by the ruling party workers.

BJD workers retaliated to the behavior.

The duo had sustained multiple injuries on the face and was immediately escorted out from the spot.