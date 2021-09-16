Naveen Inaugurates Utkal Alumina Expansion Project At Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the expansion project of Utkal Alumina Refinery at Kashipur in Rayagada. With this expansion, the production capacity of Utkal Alumina has been enhanced to 1.5 million ton to 2 million ton per annum.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naveen Patnaik said that the economy of Odisha is bouncing back from the adverse impacts of the pandemic and we are back to the track. The CM added that investors are expanding their existing projects in Odisha in spite of the impact of COVID pandemic. We have attracted investments to the tune of over Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore since the pandemic. He further said that the State’s GST collection in July this year has also registered a 54 percent growth during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Speaking on the positive role played by the Aditya Birla Group in the development of Odisha, the CM said that it has been a key player in our journey of industrial development with its meaningful presence spanning across sectors like metals, cement, financial services, apparel, and retail. This expansion is a testimony to the long-standing relationship between the Aditya Birla group and Odisha he added.

The Odisha CM expressed confidence that this expansion would help in further growth of the industrial economy of Odisha, especially in the tribal regions of Odisha.

The Chief Minister wanted the Aditya Birla group to guide their ancillary units and associates to visit the state and explore more opportunities to invest in the state.

This will certainly help build an industrial ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders through improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness he added.

It may be mentioned here that Utkal Alumina was set up in Rayagada in 1993 with an investment of Rs.8600 crore. Rs.1500 crore has been invested for this expansion. More than 500 people have been employed for this new unit. The Aditya Birla Group employs more than 12,000 people in Odisha that accounts for more than 10 percent of its global workforce.

Minister Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra, ST, SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka and Managing Director of Hindalco Satish Pai also spoke on the occasion.

Joining the programme, through virtual mode, Chairman Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla said that Odisha has emerged as the top-most investment destination for the Aditya Birla Group. He praised the vision of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik in the all-round development of Odisha and appreciated the role of Odisha Government in the success of Indian Hockey at Olympics. He also expressed his happiness on his role as a proud partner in the development story of the State.

The programme was moderated by Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian. Principal Secretary of Industries Department Hemant Sharma gave the welcome address and the Head MCO of Hindalco B.P. Mishra offered the vote of thanks.

Rajya Sabha M.P. N. Bhaskar Rao, MLA Laxmipur Pravu Jani, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Development Commissioner P.K. Jena also attended.