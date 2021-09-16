COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 681 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 681 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 250 from Khordha
  • 111 from Cuttack
  • 31 from Baleswar
  • 31 from Jajapur
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 24 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 17 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Puri
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Bhadrak
  • 14 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from Rayagada
  • 9 from Anugul
  • 9 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 52 from State Pool

With another 681 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,845, said the H & FW Dept.

