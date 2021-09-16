Another 681 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 681 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 250 from Khordha
- 111 from Cuttack
- 31 from Baleswar
- 31 from Jajapur
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 24 from Jagatsinghpur
- 17 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Puri
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Bhadrak
- 14 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Rayagada
- 9 from Anugul
- 9 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Keonjhar
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Koraput
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nuapada
- 52 from State Pool
With another 681 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,845, said the H & FW Dept.