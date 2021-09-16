Another 681 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 681 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

250 from Khordha

111 from Cuttack

31 from Baleswar

31 from Jajapur

29 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Jagatsinghpur

17 from Sambalpur

16 from Puri

15 from Sundargarh

14 from Bhadrak

14 from Kendrapara

12 from Rayagada

9 from Anugul

9 from Dhenkanal

8 from Keonjhar

7 from Bargarh

6 from Koraput

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Deogarh

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bolangir

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Sonepur

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

52 from State Pool

With another 681 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,04,845, said the H & FW Dept.