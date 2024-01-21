NASA
Science & Technology

NASA Regains Contact With Mini-Helicopter On Mars

By Itishree Sethy
14

Washington: NASA has re-established contact with its tiny helicopter on Mars, the US space agency said Saturday after an unexpected outage prompted fears that the hard-working craft had finally met its end.

Ingenuity’s handlers lost contact with the 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) chopper on Thursday (Jan. 18), toward the end of its 72nd flight on Mars.

“Good news today,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late Saturday.

The agency said that contact had finally been made with the helicopter by commanding Perseverance to “perform long-duration listening sessions for Ingenuity’s signal.”

“The team is reviewing the new data to better understand the unexpected comms dropout during Flight 72,” it added.

<>

</>

Itishree Sethy 774 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking