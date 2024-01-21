Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: World’s Largest Lock, 1265 Kg Laddoo Prasad Arrive In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: As devotees countdown to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the world’s largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1,265 kg of laddu Prasad reached Ayodhya on Saturday. Both are offerings to the temple.

While the lock is from Aligarh, the ladus are from Hyderabad. Sri Ram Catering Services made the Laddu Prasad in Hyderabad. Nagabhushanam Reddy, the owner of the catering services, talked about the laddoo prasad and the story behind it while speaking to them as he reached here.

The lock was made two years ago by an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, who were residents of Norangabad, Aligarh. Satya Prakash Sharma passed away recently. His wish was that this lock should be gifted to Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

After worshipping as per the rituals, Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri, a resident of Norangabad, Aligarh, left for Ayodhya with the lock on Friday. A crane was called to place the 400-kg lock in a vehicle. People gathered to see the lock and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”.