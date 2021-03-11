NASA Perseverance Rover Captures Martian Sounds For The 1st Time

Washington: NASA’s Perseverance rover has sent first-ever audio readings like the mesmerising sound of Martian wind, captured from its SuperCam instrument.

The instrument delivered audio data to the French Space Agency’s operations center in Toulouse that includes the first audio of laser zaps on another planet.

Obtained only about 18 hours after landing, the first file captures the faint sounds of Martian wind.

The wind is more audible, especially around the 20-second mark, in the second sound file, recorded on the rover’s fourth Martian day, or sol.

SuperCam’s third file, from Sol 12, includes the zapping sounds of the laser impacting a rock target 30 times at a distance of about 10 feet. Some zaps sound slightly louder than others, providing information on the physical structure of the targets, such as its relative hardness.