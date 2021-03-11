Chehre: Teaser Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Out

Mumbai: The teaser of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming outing ‘Chehre’ was released on Thursday.

The 45-seconds-long video happens to be a gripping one and begins with the voice of Annu Kapoor speaking about the real nature of humans as to how there is no one who hasn’t committed a single crime.

AMITABH – EMRAAN: #CHEHRE TEASER… Teaser of mystery thriller #Chehre… Teams #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi for the first time… Directed by Rumy Jafry… 9 April 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/7Edk0LkVO6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2021

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor, the film also stars–Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film which was earlier slated to release on April 30, will now hit the theatres on April 9 this year.

Directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film happens to be a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.