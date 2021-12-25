Empowered Committee Recommends Rs 5 Cr Subsidy To 4 Food Processing Units

Bhubaneswar: The 10th meeting of the Sub-committee of the State Level Empowered Committee constituted under Odisha Food Processing Policy-2016 for considering Capital Investment Subsidy (CIS) proposals of food processing units, was held on Saturday.

Four numbers of CIS proposals worth Rs.519.17 Lakhs were placed before the committee chaired by Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department and recommended to the Government for approval. The four food processing units belong to Khordha, Balangir, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal districts.

Industrious efforts and aspiring motivation in tandem with conducive and fostering ecosystem can achieve wonders. Today, it has been substantiated by a fresh development observed in MSME Department, Odisha.

The encouraging fact to be highlighted here is that, all the four units have started their commercial production during the debilitating situation of COVID-19 pandemic and out of the four units, three units are led by women enterprisers.

Not only they have started production, but also have thrived to overcome the economic constraints of the pandemic. These food processing units have proved their resilience which will further be boosted by the socio economic developmental agenda of Hon’ble Chief Minister.