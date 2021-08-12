Nabarangpur: Drunk Man Kills Son After Argument With Wife; Kills Self

Nabarangpur: A drunken man allegedly committed suicide after killing his 3-year-old son at Arjunguda village under Jharigaon Police Limits in Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Pitabas Bhatra and his son Kunmun (Made-Up Name).

Soon after getting the information, Jharigaon police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The police officials associated with the investigation said the preliminary investigation revealed that Bhatra took the extreme step following an argument with his wife.

Police officials said Bhatra allegedly strangled his son and later he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. Police said that the bodies have been sent for the postmortem and the matter is being investigated.