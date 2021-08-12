Say Goodbye To Back Acne With These Simple Home Remedies
New Delhi: Acne starts when the pores in your skin get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Each pore is connected to a sebaceous gland, which produces an oily substance called sebum. Extra sebum can plug pores, causing the growth of bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes, or P. acnes. Standard clinical treatments are the most effective for reducing acne. Here are some home remedies that can help you:
Natural remedies to get rid of back acne once and for all
- Tea tree oil: If it is available within your proximity, tea tree oil can not only help in dealing with back acne, it can also be helpful in treating a variety of skin issues. There are numerous body lotions, creams, and cleansers. Tea tree oil can help in killing extra bacteria, thus reducing acne.
- Eat a healthy balanced diet: Acne at times is also a result of poor eating habits. Eating lots of oily, fatty, or junk foods can contribute to acne. Also, foods that are high in glycemic index can increase blood sugar levels and make acne worse. These foods include white rice, potatoes, white bread etc. If you want to keep your acne under control or reduce it, you should include fresh vegetables and fruits in your diet. Also, whole grains and lean protein can be helpful.
- Take a shower after exercising: People with back acne should ensure that they don’t let sweat and dirt sit on their skin after a workout. Make it a point that you shower after exercising.
- Avoid wearing tight clothes: If you wear tight clothes to the gym, the sweat is quite likely to trap dirt and sweat and rub it into your pores. Make sure you exercise with comfortable clothes and avoid working out without a shirt on a sweaty machine or a dirty floor. It is best to exercise with clothes that make your skin breathe and helps in wicking away sweat.
- Exfoliate: Exfoliating scrub with salicylic acid can help in removing extra dirt and oil from the skin, and also help in reducing dead skin on clogged pores.
- Use the right sunblock: Damage caused to the skin by UV rays of the sun can make acne worse. Use oil-free sunblocks with broad-spectrum that are light on the skin to prevent back acne.