Myanmar Army plane with 14 people crashes at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport

Mizoram: Six people were injured after a Myanmar Army plane crash-landed at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport on Tuesday. There were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft, The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram director general of police said.

Initial reports indicated that the aircraft had arrived to pick up Myanmar Army personnel, who entered India recently, and suffered damage after veering off the runway at Lengpui airport.

The mishap happened on a day an Assam Rifles official said India sent back 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their own country after they fled to Mizoram last week following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group.

A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers had entered Mizoram last week, and of them, 184 were sent back on Monday, the official said. They were flown on Myanmar airforce planes from the Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe in the neighbouring country’s Rakhine state, she said.

The remaining 92 soldiers will be repatriated on Tuesday, she added.