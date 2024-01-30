Munawar Faruqui Gets A Grand Welcome In Dongri As He Takes His Bigg Boss 17 Trophy Home

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui, the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss, got a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Monday, a paparazzo account shared a video of Munawar in Dongri.

In the clip, Munawar opened the sunroof of his car and stood there. As a sea of the crowd gathered around his car, he was seen lifting his trophy. The reality show winner also gestured at them to cheer for him.

Crazy scenes in DONGRI, Mumbai right now! People are going wild to see #MunawarFaruqui. 🌟👀 pic.twitter.com/T7NgPfCQec — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 29, 2024

People tried to shake his hands, click pictures and greet him. Munawar also folded his hands, thanking the fans for their support. For meeting his fans, he wore a grey T-shirt, a beige jacket and denims.

While addressing the media, after he was announced as the winner of the show, Munawar had said, “…I am very happy and thankful. I am fortunate to have such a fan following…I always remember my parents during the sad and happy times…” He was declared the winner and Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Munawar took home the coveted trophy and cash prize of ₹50 lakh.