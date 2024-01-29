KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of IND vs ENG 2nd Test; Check India’s Revised Squad

Two of India’s star players, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul, have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, beginning 2 February due to injuries.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury on the fourth day of the Hyderabad Test, while Rahul has complained of pain in his right quadriceps.

Three players have been added to India’s revised squad in their place – batter Sarfaraz Khan, all-rounder Washington Sundar and left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar. All three players were part of India A’s ongoing series against England Lions.

India lost the first Test against England by 28 runs, following an inspired spell by spinner Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope’s antics with the bat. The second Test of the five-match series will begin on 2 February in Visakhapatnam.

India’s updated Squad for the second Test v England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.