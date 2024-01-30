5T Chairman Pandian reviews progess of ISBT Baramunda project

Bhubaneswar: Following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian, conducted a site visit to the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Baramunda, in the early morning today. The purpose of his visit was to assess the progress of various ongoing activities aimed at ensuring early operationalisation of the facility . The ISBT is poised to become a crucial transit hub not only for the residents of Odisha but also for those from neighboring states.

During the visit , Pandian took stock of the facilities provided for commuters, including waiting areas, sanitation facilities, bus bays , upcoming F&B outlets, lighting installations, and restroom facilities.

He appreciated the Operation Control Centre ( OCC) and advised to give tech savvy and involved leadership to man the OCC..

Pandian directed officials to make provision of proper Odia signages and Map facility to guide the commuters . He asked BDA team to expedite the remaining finishing activities and get it ready to dedicate to people of Odisha by mid of February’ 24 .

Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the ISBT Baramunda project, spearheaded by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), aims to offer a range of passenger amenities, office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial areas.

The feel and experience will be that of an airport

The Baramunda ISBT is a significant project that will benefit the people of Odisha by providing a modern and efficient transportation hub.

The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience.

The terminal will provide a world-class travel experience to passengers and is equipped with modern amenities such as state-of-the-art Aahaar Centre, restaurants, multistoried car parking, pick-up/drop-off facility, solar panel system, and sewage treatment plant.

It also has provisions for police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers, administrative building for managing the terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of passengers with disabilities, and baby feeding rooms for mothers travelling with infants.

Besides, there will be children’s play area, a primary health clinic, and additional parking for seasonal buses.

VC BDA ,DCP Bhubaneswar BMC commissioner Senior officers of BDA and the executing agency were present during the visit.