Mumbai again witnesses exodus of migrant workers amid coronavirus spike

Mumbai: Several migrant workers are leaving Mumbai and heading towards their native places fearing another lockdown following spike in coronavirus.

Reports said an Uttar Pradesh-bound train was seen jam packed with migrant labourers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai here. Most passengers said they are going to their homes fearing another lockdown. Life will be disastrous again if they stayed here, they added.

Workers staying in other cities in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab are also experiencing similar problem due to announcement of restrictions including night curfews and lockdowns.

It may be recalled that complete lockdown that was imposed last year that triggered a migrant crisis with hundreds of thousands dying on the streets while returning to their homes.

Observers had dubbed that as the biggest human exodus since the partition of the country in 1947. The Union Government later made arrangement to take the migrant workers to native places through Shramik special trains.