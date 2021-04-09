IPL 2021 begins today! How to watch matches live

Chennai: The biggest, brightest cricketing show, the Indian Premier League is set to begin on Friday with the spectacular opening match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the current champions Mumbai Indians.

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus, the IPL Governing Council decided to abort the plans and decided to hold the IPL 2021 matches behind closed doors.

This year, the IPL season will commence at the Chennai stadium between RCB and MI on April 9 from 7:30 pm onwards. All eyes will be on how the Aussie players change the RCB’s fate this season or if the Mumbai Indians victory march will continue just like 2020.

The IPL 2021 will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar. The BCCI has once again decided to go ahead with Disney+ Hotstar as the live streaming partner. This means if you have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you will be able to enjoy the IPL matches live on your smartphones and laptops.

This year, Disney+ Hotstar is offering two packages for the customers. At Rs 399 for a year, you will get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack. There’s another upgraded pack of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for Rs 1499. Both these Disney+ Hotsar packages will provide IPL 2021 live streaming. However, the premium package has some added benefits. For those using credit cards, Disney+ Hotstar is also providing some great discounts.

Apart from live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar, all major telecom companies have also launched special IPL packages. Reliance Jio has launched a special IPL pack, which is available for its postpaid users. If you opt for these packages, the Disney+ Hostar access will be available to you for a year. The prices of these special IPL postpaid packages range from Rs 401 to Rs 2,599. Apart from the year-long Disney+ Hotstar service, these packages also include a data quota also.