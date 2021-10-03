Mt Trishul Avalanche: Bodies Of 4 Soldiers Recovered

Chamoli: Bodies of four soldiers, who were reported missing after getting caught in an avalanche near the peak of Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district have been recovered.

According to reports, a 20-member team of mountaineers of the Navy had embarked on an expedition to Mount Trishul 15 days ago. However, ten members of the group had met with the snow accident at 5 am on Friday.

Soon after the incident, the adventure wing of the navy alerted the matter at around 11 AM. Following this, a rescue operation was launched. However, the Indian Army recovered four bodies and rescued the missing soldiers.

The deceased have been identified as Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti and Hariom MCPO II.

A team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), led by its principal Colonel Amit Bisht, has initiated a search operation in the avalanche-hit area.

Rescue operations are also being undertaken by a team of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Earlier in the last week of September, a German national, who had gone for trekking on Trishul mountain went missing.

Mount Trishul is a group of three Himalayan peaks in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.