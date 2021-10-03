World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Ch’ship: Indian Team Along With Odisha’s Subham Mishra In Uzbekistan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Subham Mishra will be representing India at the 12th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship to be held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan from October 1 to 7.

Two athletes from Odisha — Chandan Kumar Sahoo and Subham Mishra — were selected to participate in 12th World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship.

The duo found their place in the Indian team following a selection trial held at the Chandigarh University, Punjab, on August 30.

While bodybuilder Chandan will take part in 60-kg category competition, Subham will feature in men’s physique athletic event of the World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2021.