India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 90 Cr-Landmark

New Delhi: With the administration of 73,76,846 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 90 Cr (90,51,75,348) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 87,84,333 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 25,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,94,529.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.87%.

Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 98 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, 22,842 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.