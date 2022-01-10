Moto G71 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Motorola has launched Moto G71 5G in India on Monday as Motorola’s latest 5G phone. The latest smartphone features a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Price

Moto G71 5G priced at Rs. 18,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting January 19.

In November, the Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Moto G71 5G specifications

Talking about the specification, Moto G71 5G comes with My UX on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, The Motorola Moto G71 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G71 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.