SAI To Close Its 67 Training Centres Due To COVID-19

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday decided to close its 67 training centres due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

“In view of rising cases of Covid 19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training Centres across the country,” stated an official statement.

“The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes. The STCs will be reopened after reviewing the situation in due course of time,” it added.

India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.