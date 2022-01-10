Rail Roko
State

Locals Stage ‘Rail Roko’ In Koraput 

By PragativadiNews
0 0

Koraput: The members of the Laxmipur Vikash Parishad on Monday staged a ‘Rail Roko’ agitation by sitting on the rail track demanding halting of passenger trains at Laxmipur Station. 

Reportedly, Koraput MP Satpagiri Ulaka also took part in the protest urging authorities to provide a stoppage at the station for passenger trains. 

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain the law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident during the protest. 

 

PragativadiNews 9960 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight + sixteen =

Breaking