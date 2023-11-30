Most profitable movie of the year The Kerala Story receives humongous recognition at IFFI!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story came with a strong narrative and went on to set an example of its success. The film dealt with the sensitive subject of forceful religious conversion. Adding yet another feather to its cap, ‘The Kerala Story’ is scheduled to make its debut on the grand screen at the 54th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2023 in Goa and collected immense praise and has been recognized unanimously.

The Kerala Story has made its strong presence at the 54th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2023 in Goa. The producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was seen collecting the momentous and felicitation. While the film collected a lot of love and accolades at the time of its release, it has also impressed the audience at the prestigious IFFI. The film was the most profitable film of the year and ended the year with massive applause. The film also collected profit more than Gadar 2. Whereas Gadar 2 collected 600.66 % of its budget. The Kerala Story booked its triumph with a collection of 694.23% of its budget. Pathan earned 117% more than its budget and Jawan 113% more. So The Kerala Story has made almost 6 times more profit than Jawan.

With the film Vipul Amrutlal Shah gave a cinematic gem to the audience that touched the hearts of millions. The film grossed 288.04 crores in India and 15.64 crores overseas for a worldwide gross collection of ₹303.97 crores.