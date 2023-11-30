Odisha CM Naveen launches LaccMI scheme in Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched bus service under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LaccMI) scheme in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district through video conferencing.

In the first phase, 45 buses will ply in the district under the scheme.

Worth mentioning, Cm launched the bus service in Rayagada district on November 25. More than 9 lakh people of 182 panchayats of 11 blocks will avail the facility under the scheme.

Launching the programme, the Chief Minister said that LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district. It will also transform our rural transport system.

Calling communication the engine of development, the Chief Minister said that, “the service will connect children to schools and colleges, farmers to markets and also will help to take patients to hospitals.”