Monsoon Fury Forces Couple To Get Married Via Video Conference In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Landslides, swollen river, submerged roads due to torrential rains marred normal life in Himachal Pradesh. As several cities in the State are in the grip of monsoon fury, two families opted an unique way to solemnise a marriage event.

Ashish Singha of Kotgarh in Shimla felt impossible to take his ‘baraat’ to marry Shivani Thakur in Kullu’s Bhuntar amid blocked roads. So, their families opted for video conferencing to solemnise the marriage.

Singha was scheduled to reach Bhuntar on Monday with the wedding procession, but administration in Kullu has cautioned against any such activities since the district is the epicenter of recent disaster.

So, the families of the couple held an ‘online wedding’ to avoid the chaos and remain safe in such a weather, the PTI report said.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rain since Saturday, which triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging houses.

Eighty eight people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24, and 100 people suffered injuries and 16 are still missing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has suffered losses worth Rs 4,000 crore due to bad weather.