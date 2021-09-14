Modi to attend Quad summit hosted by Biden in Washington on Sept 24: MEA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Quad leaders’ summit in Washington on September 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the ‘General Debate’ of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 25, it said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Joseph R Biden of the US, in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, US, on September 24,” the MEA said in a statement.

US president Joe Biden will host the first ever in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad group of countries on September 24 in Washington DC, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga at the White House for the summit, which follows a first-ever summit for the leaders who met virtually in March.