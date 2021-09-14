55 Minors Among 428 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 428 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 55 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 48,086 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.89%.

Among the new cases, 252 are in quarantine and 176 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1017261.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 20

11. Jajpur: 21

12. Kendrapada: 6

13. Keonjhar: 1

14. Khurda: 179

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 18

17. Nayagarh: 8

18. Nuapada: 4

19. Puri: 15

20. Rayagada: 4

21. Sambalpur: 9

22. Sundargarh: 6

23. State Pool: 42