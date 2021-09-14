55 Minors Among 428 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 428 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 55 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 48,086 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.89%.
Among the new cases, 252 are in quarantine and 176 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1017261.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 18
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 20
11. Jajpur: 21
12. Kendrapada: 6
13. Keonjhar: 1
14. Khurda: 179
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 18
17. Nayagarh: 8
18. Nuapada: 4
19. Puri: 15
20. Rayagada: 4
21. Sambalpur: 9
22. Sundargarh: 6
23. State Pool: 42