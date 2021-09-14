Odisha SRC
Odisha rains: SRC puts District Collectors on alert, asks for evacuation & other arrangements

Bhubaneswar: While rainfall continues to lash Odisha, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed all district collectors to remain alert.

The SRC has apprehended that more low-lying areas may have water logging or flooding. All Collectors have been instructed to ensure evacuation in case water enters into villages and habitations.

Prompt arrangements are to be made to evacuate people from such areas and provide them with cooked or dry food and other basic things as per the relief code.

The District Collectors have been instructed to immediately restore any damage to communication or roads for effecting communication at the earliest.

