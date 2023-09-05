‘Mission Indradhanush Abhiyan’ To Be Widened In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The massive vaccination program ‘Mission Indradhanush Abhiyan-5’ will be expanded in the state.

Vaccination program will be held in three phases from September 11 to 16, October 9 to 14 and November 6 to 11. It will be held for six days each time including the regular vaccination day.

Vaccination is aimed at age-appropriate children from birth to 23 months, children who are not fully vaccinated and who have not received MR-1, MR-2, Penta and OPV doses within 2 to 5 years, and pregnant women. .

A state level action committee meeting has been held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena to make this campaign a success.

Mission Indradhanush campaign has been started in the state since 2015, in which all the excluded children, children up to 2 years and pregnant women are identified and targeted to get them fully vaccinated. Mission Indradhanush Abhiyan has been conducted in 10 phases so far in the state.

The current campaign aims to register children and pregnant women to be vaccinated on U-WIN (digital platform) and vaccinate them through IMIs in a special and planned manner.