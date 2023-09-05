Four From Odisha Conferred With National Teachers’ Award 2023

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected teachers in Delhi. Four of them from Odisha received the coveted honour from the President.

They are Subhash Chandra Rout, Rabinarayan Sahu, Sekhar Kar Sharma and Sunita Singh.

Another Odia teacher Sudhansu Panda who is currently working in Meerut, also received the award.

Subhash Chandra Rout, a National Awardee Teacher 2023, introduced innovative practices like Saturday Zero period activities, low-cost TLM, My Book My Buddy etc. that helped students immensely.

Rabinarayan Sahu, a National Awardee Teacher 2023 from Odisha, is a Training Officer of the Electrician trade in a Special ITI for PWDs. He has trained over 300 trainees who have been recruited by ISRO, DRDO, Indian Railways, Nalco, etc.

Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma, a National Awardee Teacher 2023 from Odisha, takes virtual classes on Doordarshan Edusat and YouTube. He developed slides on the entire science syllabus of Class IX-X in Odia. He developed FLN supplementary materials as well.

Sunita Singh, a National Awardee Teacher 2023 from Odisha, is an Assistant Training Officer of IoT Technician Smart City in a Govt. ITI. She has trained over 200 trainees. She visits schools, slums, etc. to encourage enrolment of females in ITIs.

Speaking on occasion, President Murmu said, “Our teachers and students should gather detailed knowledge from Charak and Sushruta and from Aryabhatta to Chandrayaan-3, take inspiration from them and work for the glorious future of the country with a broad mind. I firmly believe that our teachers and students will together take India rapidly ahead towards becoming a developed country in Kartavya Kaal.”

She further said that giving students love is more important than giving them education.

“When teachers appreciate or encourage or punish, students remember everything. If they are punished to improve them, students realise it with time. So, I believe that giving them love is more important than giving them education. Our Education Policy gives priority to connecting with Indian culture and pride,” she added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the program and thanked the teachers who were honoured with the National Award. The Union Minister congratulated 75 teachers and trainers on Twitter and congratulated them on Teachers’ Day.

Pradhan said “The most important pillar of our education system is the teacher. This teacher will lead the entire nation in the direction of making it a knowledge society of the 21st century. Our teachers will realize the vision of an educated and developed India by setting a new standard in teaching and learning”.

Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process.

From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it added.

Every year, the country celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day. The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.