Missing Man’s Body Exhumed From Kandhamal Forest After 26 Days

Phulbani: Police on Monday exhumed the body of a missing person from Magaribil forest near Balisugri village under Khajuripada police station limits in Kandhamal district.

According to report, the deceased person identified as Binod Jani was missing since the last 26 days. He was working in a poultry farm in Begunia area of Khurda district was returning his native village when he went missing.

When Binod did not show up at home, family members carried out a frantic search but in vain. Later they lodged a missing complaint with the police.

On the basis of reliable inputs, Phulbani SDPO Mahendra Nath Murmu and Khajuripada police today launched a search in the Magaribil forest and exhumed the Binod’s decomposed body buried in the ground.

The body has been sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem and an investigation is underway on the basis of complaint lodged by the deceased person’s father, Sadanand Jani , the police said.