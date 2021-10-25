Security Forces Arrest Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok, Officials

Khartoum: As a military officer dissolved the transitional government, security forces in Sudan have arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the country’s civilian leadership.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body, announced a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the council and the transitional government.

Hamdok was arrested and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok’s supporters.

The arrests on Monday prompted thousands of people to take to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to demand the release of the political leaders amid reports of clashes and gunfire.