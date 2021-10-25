Man Dies, Another Critical After Being Hit By Mini-Truck In Banki

Banki: In a tragic incident, an employee engaged in collection of electricity dues was killed while another was critically injured after being hit by a speeding mini-truck near Bheda Ramachandrapur under Damapada block in Cuttack today.

While the deceased was identified as Ghanashyam Dehuri (45), the critically injured identified as Sanjib Kumar Rana (35), who has been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to reports, both Ghanashyam and Sanjib, who were engaged in collecting electricity dues, were en route to Banki from Bramhapura in a motorcycle at around 4pm. Meanwhile, a rice-laden mini-truck coming from the opposite direction hit their bike head-on near Bheda Ramachandrapur. The collision was so intense that Ghanashyam were tossed into the air and landed with multiple injuries.

Some locals shifted the victims to Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital where Ghanashyam was declared ‘brought dead’. After primary treatment, a critically injured, Sanjib, was referred to SCBMCH as his health condition worsened.

On intimation, Banki police reached the hospital for investigation. The post-mortem of the deceased person will be conducted tomorrow, it was learned.

On the other hand, police have seized both the ill-fated vehicles and registered a case 304/21 in this regard. However, the driver of the mini-truck managed to flee the spot soon after the accident, sources said.