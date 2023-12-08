Missing man’s body cut into pieces, recovered from sack

Niali: A man’s body cut into pieces, who had gone missing for six days, was recovered from a gunny bag in Cuttack on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sahu hailed from Kabichandrapur village, under Niali Tehsil in Cuttack district.

As per reports, Prakash had gone missing on 3rd December. Following this, his family members lodged a complaint in the police station. Today, his body cut into pieces was recovered inside a sack bag in the village.

A case of murder has been registered at the Niali police station. Police have detained two persons on suspicion of the murder.