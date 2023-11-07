Former assistant collector Sushmita Minz’s mobile recovered from the hotel, sent to Bhubaneswar for examination

Bhubaneswar: The viscera report has dismissed the possibility of murder in the case of Sushmita Minz, the Assistant Collector of Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, as stated by the police on Monday.

Investigating officer DSP Banita Majhi said, “The case will be cracked soon. Sushmita Minz’s mobile was recovered from the hotel and sent to Bhubaneswar for examination of messages, WhatsApp chat and Instagram. We have got some clues.”

It is worth mentioning that Minz’s body was found floating in the pond of Sensory Park under Plant Site police limits in Rourkela city on September 19. Later, Minz’s brother lodged a complaint with police in which he alleged that she was murdered. He said that Minz was under depression due to work pressure.

The complainant accused Sundargarh Collector, Rourkela ADM, Gurundia Block Development Officer, Gurundia Child Development Project Officer and a woman Sub-Inspector of police of killing his sister.

Several tribal organisations and local leaders from different political parties have agitated demanding justice in the Minz case.