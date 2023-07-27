Miscreants Hurl Bomb At Concrete Mixer Unit In Ganjam, Decamp With Rs 12K

Digapahandi: Six unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at a concrete mixer unit in Damodarpur Chhak in Digapahandi block under K Nuagaon Police limits this evening.

According to sources, the workers inside the camp have fled after the series explosion this evening. After that, the miscreants decamped with Rs 12,000 and a gold ring from the camp

At around 8 pm, armed miscreants reached the concrete mixer unit and hurled two bombs.

After getting information about the incident from the employees, the owner reported the matter to the K. Nuagaon police station.

On the basis of the complaint, K. Nuagaon IIC Mrutyunjay Swain reached the spot with the police force and conducted an investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggests that six people were involved in the bomb hurling incident and further probe is underway, the police said.