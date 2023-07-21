Minor Girl Rescued While Begging With Hands, Legs Chained At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: In a rare and unfortunate incident, a minor girl was found begging in Nandankanan zoo with shackles on her hands and legs. Preliminary investigation revealed that her parents forced her to beg by chaining her hands and legs.

The scene of the girl begging with her hands and legs shackled shocked everyone in the zoo.

After noticing her, the Nandankanan authorities informed the police following which police reached and rescued the girl.

Later, Childline officials were contacted, who took her to hospital for her treatment. During primary treatment, it was revealed that the girl was mentally unstable.

Bhubaneswar Childline Director Dr. Benudhar Senapati said, “This is a very inhumane and sad incident. Such kind of incident has never been seen before where parents handcuff their daughters and force to beg.

As Juvenile Justice Act has provision of five years jail term, people are still daring to commit such crime.

The girl told the police that her parents forced her to beg. The mental condition of the girl is not stable,” said Nandankanan Police IIC Biswaranjan Nayak.

The identity of her parents has not been ascertained as the girl is mentally ill, he added.