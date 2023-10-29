IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: England win toss and opts to bowl first against India

Lucknow: Rohit Sharma led India will bat first at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. England captain Jos Buttler has elected to bowl first. Both the teams are unchanged and India skipper Rohit Sharma says he was looking to bat first as well and doesn’t mind doing that.

The last time these two teams met for an ICC ODI World Cup match in India, the game ended in a draw.

The two teams have had a journey so different thus far, and England have surprised everyone but not in a pleasant manner.

Having won just a single game in this marquee tournament, the Jos Butler led team is sitting at the bottom of the points table and is in a desperate need of a victory to even have minor chances of making it to the middle of the table.

Meanwhile, India have not lost a single match so far and are sitting comfortably on the top of the table, only second to South Africa.

World Cup Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.