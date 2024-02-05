Here Comes First Song ‘Doubtwa’ From Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’!

The trailer of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao has given a glimpse of its humoristic world that dwells in the rollercoaster ride of the lost brides. This has indeed elevated the excitement to see what the director Kiran Rao has to bring to the table this time. Amid the rising exhilaration for the film, the makers are here with the first song ‘Doubtwa’ leaving the audience gripping their eyes on the bride.

The first song ‘Doubtwa’ from Laapataa Ladies gives a broader narrative of its laughter-studded story. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and the music has been composed by Ram Sampath while Divyanidhi Sharma penned the lyrics.

Amid the hunt for the bride, what comes ahead is the jolly mess. The brides are sharp, and full of doubt. Their intentions are yet not clear but they are truly here to create a big mess. The cops are behind the brides as they are the real matter of doubt. With its immensely interesting tunes, the song gives a perfect essence of the rural India that is the significant backdrop of the film. As the song is out, it’s indeed guaranteed a rollercoaster ride of entertainment on the cards.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

