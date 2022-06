Mild Tremors Felt In Parts Of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada Dist

Bengaluru: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district at around 9 am on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje.

However, confirmation of the tremors and details like epicentre and magnitude from the state disaster management cell is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions.