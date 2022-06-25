Another 47 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 47 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 26 from Khordha
- 3 from Cuttack
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Sundargarh
- 7 from State Pool
With another 47 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,649, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.