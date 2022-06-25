Another 47 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 47 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

26 from Khordha

3 from Cuttack

3 from Puri

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nuapada

1 from Ganjam

1 from Sundargarh

7 from State Pool

With another 47 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,649, said the H & FW Dept.