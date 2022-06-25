COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 47 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 47 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 26 from Khordha
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from State Pool

With another 47 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,649, said the H & FW Dept.

