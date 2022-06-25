Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi Releases Her Annual Report Card

Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi, Bhubaneswar MP, on Saturday released a 96-page annual report of her works as a parliamentarian since May 23 last year.

The report has mentioned her development work in the city, public grievance redressal system, community outreach and citizen interface, Parliamentary participation, pilot projects, battling Covid-19, activities of BJP and office management.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarangi said, “A sum of Rs 6,473 crore has been spent for the development of National Highways which includes Rs 261.47 crore spent for 10 flyovers, Rs 301.6 crore spent for 28 Vehicle Under Passes (VUPs), Rs 9.5 crore for four Foot Overbridges (FOB), Rs 5744 crore for Capital Region Ring Road (111kms), Rs 157.47 crore for Khordha Bypass Road.”

“A sum of Rs 46.54 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 77,565 farmers out of 94.165 farmers. So far, 5,545 complaints have been heard out of 6,166 registered complaints. That apart, Rs 83, 24, 500 has been spent on the treatment of 32 persons under the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. As many as 252 people have been provided assistance of Rs 10 lakh through Bharasa Kalyana Panthi. Being the national spokesperson of the BJP, I participated in 653 debates and gave my statements on various channels. Being a Parliamentarian, I took part in 26 debates and tried to sort out different issues related to parliament by presenting 124 questions in Parliament sessions”, she further added.

She said “Rs 170.40 crore has been spent for irrigation purposes. Besides, now we are eyeing at the development of the Bolgarh and Lingaraj Temple Road passenger halt apart from Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Also, efforts are to restore Prachi River.”

