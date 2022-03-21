Kapil Sharma Seeks Blessing Of Holy Trinity In Puri Srimandir

Puri: Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday visited Puri Srimandir for the first time and was overwhelmed to have a glimpse of the Holy Trinity.

Sharma was accompanied by his security personnel and as soon as the actor arrived near Simhadwara, servitors escorted him inside the shrine. He sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities.

Scores of people including fans were also seen waving their hands as the popular stand-up comedian came out of the temple.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is now in Odisha for the shooting of his upcoming movie which is directed by noted actor-director-producer Nandita Das. Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery agent. The ‘yet to be titled movie’ is set in Bhubaneswar, the Temple City of Odisha.

