Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio to be available in India from March 8

Dehradun: Microsoft India announced that the new Surface Laptop Studio will be available from 8th March 2022 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners. Pre-orders will commence today via authorized retail and online partners.

Starting at Rs 1,56,999, Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful Surface ever. Built as the ideal product for developers, creative pros, designers, and gamers, this device brings you the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in one.

The device features a sleek 14.4” Pixelsense Flow touchscreen, a vibrant 120Hz display, Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, and immersive Dolby Atmos® to help you work, create and play the way you want to.

“We are truly excited to bring the new Surface Laptop Studio to India. This is a culmination of years of Surface innovation and brings the best of the Surface heritage together in one powerhouse device. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Laptop Studio promises to help you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what you love with its incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible form factor,”said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.