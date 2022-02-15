Bhubaneswar: 129 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 956 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 129 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 129 COVID-19 positive cases 18 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 63 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 956 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,650 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 6,387 are active cases while 148,075 persons have recovered and 1167 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-