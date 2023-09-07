Mexico Decriminalises Abortion

Mexico: Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a federal law that criminalised abortion and reaffirmed an earlier ruling that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional and allowed the federal healthcare system to provide services, reported Reuters. In 2021, the apex court of Mexico, comprising 11 justices, declared criminal penalties for abortion as unconstitutional, although the ruling only applied to just one state of Coahulia where the case originated.

The latest ruling has now increased the ambit of abortion access throughout Mexico in a major victory for abortion rights activists in the predominantly Roman Catholic country, the report added.

“We wouldn’t have this ruling if we didn’t have the Coahuila one two years ago, but I would say that the one today has more reach, definitely in terms of access to abortion,” the report quotes said Isabel Fulda as saying who is deputy director of the Information Group on Reproductive Choice (GIRE), the advocacy group that brought the case.

Siding with GIRE, the court declared that the section of the national law that criminalised abortion could no longer take effect, the report added.

In a post on X, the Court noted that the section of the federal penal code that dealt with abortion was unconstitutional and violated the rights of those who can have children.