‘I Will Face Cases Against Me Legally’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: In the first elaborate statement after ‘Sanatan Row’ that has been debated widely across the nation, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he will face all the cases against him legally. He also requested DMK cadres to not waste time by being involved in works including filing cases against the seers or burning his effigies. Further, the DMK youth wing secretary did not leave any stone unturned in the statement. He questioned Union Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, Edappadi K Palaniswami and Ayodhya Seer for announcing a bounty for his head.

Minister Udhayanidhi said that BJP leaders twisted his speech and he was suprised to see even Union Ministers demanding action against him based on the fake news. He said that he was on the one who should initiate criminal cases but he would refrain from doing it since it was the mode of survival for BJP.

Udhay said, “BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves. What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union govemment like Thiru. Amit Shah and Chief Minister of States ruled by the BJP demanding action against me based on fake news.”

“In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that,” he said.

Further, Udhayanidhi alleged that PM Modi and his aides were using Sanatan plot to “divert attention” from the Manipur issue that led to the killing of over 250 people and corruption of Rs 75 lakh crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin, “Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatana ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the 75 lakh crore corruption. Since he is being controlled by them, Thiru Edappadi Palaniswami is dancing to all their tunes.”

He also asked Ayodhya Seer how he got Rs 10 crore. Udhay asked, “It is the seers who need a lot of publicity today. One such a seer has jumped in and put a price of Rs 10 crore on my head. What surprises me more than the price on my head is how can someone who claimed to have renounced everything have Rs 10 crore.”